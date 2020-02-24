FORTNITE, SEASON 2: A LEAK REVEALS THE ARRIVAL OF THE LOADOUTS FOR THE LOCKER

Although several days have passed since the debut of Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2 new details continue to emerge on the next contents of the battle royale thanks to the constant work of the data miner.

Among the latest innovations found by users we find the possible arrival of loadouts, or the possibility of creating a sort of preset containing skins, pickaxe, decorative back, hang gliding and covers for weapons and vehicles. In this way, it will be possible to create personalized classes among which to change easily without the need to replace every single element inside the cabinet, a process that requires a lot, especially for those in possession of a large number of cosmetics unlocked in the over the seasons or purchased in the store. According to the images published on Twitter by the data miner, each class can also be renamed, so as to allow the player to locate it more easily in the list. At the moment it is not known when this feature will arrive in the game and it is likely that it will not be long before Epic Games implements it with one of the weekly updates.

