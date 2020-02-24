DOOM ETERNAL: ALL THE SECRETS OF THE MULTIPLAYER BATTLEMODE MODE IN A VIDEO

The launch of DoomM Eternal is just a few weeks away: the return of the Doom Slayer will not only be accompanied by the main campaign that promises to be extremely rich in content, but also by a highly innovative multiplayer sector. Here is our video on the Doom Eternal Battlemode.

As repeatedly explained by the guys of ID Software, the playful and content experience of Eternal’s Battlemode releases itself from the multiplayer philosophy of the previous chapter and provides a decidedly less “canonical” approach than the 2016 reboot.

The battle mode, in fact, provides for frantic challenges within arenas that allow fans to experience the competitive dynamics typical of asymmetric multiplayer: one player will have to interpret the Doom Slayer, while the others can take on the appearance of demons and use the specific skills of each type of creature. Even the hero of the series, of course, will be able to show off a respectable arsenal: in the intentions of the US developers, the gameplay dynamics that will be created in the online settings of the Battlemode will be so deep and fun to entice us to face these multiplayer battles for different months.

DOOM Eternal is slated to launch on March 20 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The Google Stadia version should arrive in the Big G game streaming service catalog as early as March 20, while as regards the transposition for Switch of Doom Eternal, a launch date has not yet been announced.

On the other hand, fans of shooters on the hybrid console of the Kyoto house can have fun playing the Switch version of Warface and admiring the nice community crossovers on DOOM and Animal Crossing.