ONE PIECE PIRATE WARRIORS 4: TRAILER FOR HANCOCK, BUGGY, MIHAWK AND IVANKOV

Bandai Namco Entertainment never leaves us short of One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 material, a new museum set in the universe created by Eiichirō Oda and out next month.

Today the Japanese company has released four gameplay trailers, dedicated to as many playable characters. On the one hand, we have three members of the Fleet of Seven and on the other a leader of the Revolutionary Army. We are talking about Boa Hancock (Technique), Buggy (technique), Dracule Mihawk (power) and Emporio Ivankov (technique).

Boa Hancock is capable of using both long-range and short-range attacks, with which she can annihilate the enemies she has petrified from any distance. Buggy uses the power of the Puzzle Puzzle fruit to split his body and launch area attacks, even while in mid-air. Dracule Mihawk uses his black-bladed sword to quickly strike opponents to charge his power, and then release him in one go with a powerful attack. Finally, Emporio Ivankov takes advantage of the power of the Horu Horu fruit to swell his face and strengthen his attacks.

Find all four trailers of the characters attached to this news. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 will be launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch on March 27th. In recent days, a spot has been published on the Whole Cake Island saga, during which it is possible to see Capone, who is also a playable character!