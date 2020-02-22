GODZILLA VS KONG: WARNER BROS. REVEALS THE FIRST DETAILS ON THE OFFICIAL MERCHANDISE

With one of the most epic crossovers in the history of cinema, in the coming months, we will be able to witness the highly anticipated clash between the king of monsters, Godzilla, and the King of Skull Island, King Kong. For the occasion theWarner, Bros. will launch exceptional merchandise, of which he has just revealed the first details.

A few hours ago the production houses Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures revealed that costumes, action figures, clothing, accessories, Funko POP! and even the themed Escape Room will soon be accessible to the millions of fans of the two giants.

The announcement was made through the following press release:

“In anticipation of the launch of the film Godzilla vs. Kong by Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters from November 20, 2020, Legendary and Toho Co. Ltd. have announced a diversified offer of gadgets and experiences planned for the release of the film. The international toy giant Playmates has been named principal partner for the next themed products Godzilla vs. Kong, as well as additional product lines with Legendary’s Monsterverse and Classic Toho Monsters. “

The partners are many and all international leaders in their sector: Bioworld (clothing and accessories), Ruby (designer and manufacturer of costumes), Funko POP !, 60Out (Escape Room) and finally the Virtual Reality Company (VRC, for virtual reality ).

The film will arrive in Italy on November 19th, one day ahead of the overseas cinemas and will see Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry busy.

For other curiosities, deepen the role of Jessica Henwick with us and find out how great King Kong will be in the first images of the film, in which, perhaps, there will be a highly anticipated scene of Adam Wingard.