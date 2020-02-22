BETHESDA AS ACTIVISION: REMOVED GAMES FROM NVIDIA GEFORCE NOW, EXCEPT ONE

In the past few weeks, Activision Blizzard has removed its GeForce Now games, NVIDIA’s new streaming service. According to what was declared by the house of Santa Clara, it was a misunderstanding, since the aforementioned titles should not have been included in the final catalog without the authorization of Activision.

Apparently another misunderstanding has occurred, since the GeForce Now catalog had to say goodbye to the Bethesda games, with the exception of one: the only survivor is Wolfenstein Youngblood. In a statement posted on the official forum pages, an NVIDIA spokesman reported the following: ” We warn you that most of the Bethesda Softworks games will be removed from the GeForce Now service today. Wolfenstein Youngblood will continue to be available. “

NVIDIA declined to comment, so we don’t know the real reasons that led to this decision. It is not even clear why it was only one game that saved itself, Wolfenstein Youngblood. The PC Gamer editorial team also contacted Bethesda for explanations but has not yet received a response.

GeForce Now, remember, is not a subscription streaming service like PlayStation Now or Google Stadia. It does not offer a freely accessible catalog like the first, or the direct purchase of titles like the second, but allows you to play games purchased on other platforms, such as Steam, on PC, Mac, Android and Shield via streaming. In this regard, we advise you to read our preview of GeForce Now and our guide on how to activate the free subscription of GeForce Now.