ANIMAL CROSSING NEW HORIZONS, ONE-TIME RECOVERY OF BAILOUTS: DOES NINTENDO CHANGE YOUR MIND?

It has long been known that Animal Crossing: New Horizons will not support the cloud save backup functionality usually granted to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

During the Nintendo Direct of February 20, in any case, the Kyoto house has unveiled a function that will allow you to recover the save once only in case of malfunction or loss of the console. The announcement, in fact, made players slightly turn up their noses, worried about the potential loss of their progress.

Well, it seems that Nintendo has questioned what was announced: in the past few hours a new version of Nintendo Direct of Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been uploaded to YouTube, and the phrase “Nintendo Switch Online members can retrieve data once only in case of loss or damage to the system ” has been replaced by ” More details on the data recovery function will be shared in the future “. See for yourself in the images below.

At the moment, therefore, it is not at all clear how the Kyoto house intends to manage the functionality. Will it be completely removed, or will recovery opportunities increase? We’ll see. Animal Crossing: New Horizons, remember, will be launched exclusively on Switch on March 20.