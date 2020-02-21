They said that Issa Vegas would not be overcome by anyone, but she arrived … Eye!

The coach can’t hide it
The less desire you have to talk about her, the more she is in the arena, Issa Vegas has set the bar so high that when somebody similarity partner appears, the alarms jump. Katya Elise Henry has been to blame for us to realize that Vegas is not the most … and that there are others who also have their stuff!
Despite being young to rage, she has been awarded the title of Instagram star for the type of photographs she usually publishes and for what she sees in it !, Katya has been one of the last to join the batch of fitness girls – a style Yuliett Torres or Eva Andressa – that have made the muscles and sport in their way of life.
The coach has gained fame and recognition for having excessively developed hips, lower back and for being the direct competition of the Argentine fashion.
Did Issa think that she was going to be eternal and that nobody was going to dare to mess with her?
Well, you can take a look at Katya’s photo and judge for herself…
sooooo all last week I was testinnn out my @ehplabs kiss my peach oxyshred and….. game changer 💦 if you’re sensitive to caffeine like me, this is the perfect supp for you. Oxyshred is a thermogenic + fat burner! Y’all know I like to stay thicccc most times- but I have a vacay coming up n I want this waist to be snatchedt. I want to tone up this stomach and get my abs back lol. So- with my oxyshred + a cleaner diet (less carbs + sugar 😢) I’ve managed to lose about 3lbs this week! YAY. I feel so good. For only being 5’2, 130lbs is my happy place I must say. Anywho- this is for both guys and girls yes I know I’ll get questions, yes- it’s vegan friendly, no added colors or anything, I wanted it to be natural 🍑, it tastes SO good like literal peach rings I’m ded, this is used as a preworkout, and it is perfect for nighttime gym seshhhhs because it IS caffeine free 😁 buuuuuut that’s all for today folks! Use my code katya10 on www.ehplabs.com to save $ & try it! my outfit is @workouts_by_katya ribbed set in grey obviiii!
And how to show is easy and show the result of their routines is more, the model makes a selfie in the Sol Pérez style so that we see that with it there is no trap or cardboard.
All-natural and worked … and without using the scooter as Argentina does!
Of course, if it is about announcing the products that sponsor you, it is best to notice their effects reflecting their greatness in the mirror and thus kill two birds with one stone!
Issa, the same is in the doldrums, although it sure does not last long, just knowing the audience ratios of your program, you miss everything.