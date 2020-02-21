THE BLITZCHUNG CASE HAD NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON BLIZZARD’S BALANCE SHEET

The Blitzchung case a few months ago held the bench in the world of exports and beyond, also raising some concerns regarding the Blizzard balance sheet, since many fans of the company, such as the Hearthstone community, had also protested vehemently towards the publisher.

Someone had, therefore, feared that due to possible boycotts, Activision Blizard’s financial data would have been revised downwards, but according to the numbers, the impact that the case had on the company’s coffers was relatively small.

Indeed, Activision Blizzard saw a reduction in revenue, but it was a constant situation during the year, and therefore not directly attributable to the controversy over the Blitzchung ban. In fact, the controversy occurred at the beginning of the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, a period in which revenues dropped from $ 647 million last year to 562 this year.

But as said, it has been a constant for Activision Blizzard’s last financial year, whose revenues have dropped by about a billion dollars in all of 2019. In the first quarter, the gains were 339 million (compared to 479 in the previous year), in the second 381 (against 485), in the third 392 (against 627) and in the fourth 562 (against 647). Perhaps the launch of Overwatch on Switch has helped to raise the situation a bit.

In any case, the times do not seem to be very positive for the company, which may also suffer a bit from the disastrous launch of Warcraft 3 Reforged next year. We’ll see.