POKÉMON HOME IS A HIT: ONE MILLION DOWNLOADS REACHED

Just a few days after its debut, the new Pokémon Home application is already depopulating among pocket monster fans and has already reached and exceeded the milestone of one million downloads.

In fact, many have downloaded the app that allows you to trade Pokémon through the support of your smartphone albeit with some limitations. According to rumors, the number of downloads reached the moment would be even 1.3 million and more than a third of these users reside in the United States. The earnings of the application are also very good, which should have earned Nintendo almost two million dollars, a not insignificant figure if we consider how little time has passed since the debut of Pokémon Home. According to forecasts, in addition, with the arrival of the Pass expansions of Pokémon Sword and Shield, there will be a further increase in earnings and downloads for the app, which is destined to grow more and more.

