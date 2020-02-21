POKEMON GO: CELEBRATE FRIENDSHIP WITH THE NEW WEEKEND EVENT

From today and throughout the weekend Pokemon GO celebrates the love for friends with a special weekend dedicated to friendship. From 08:00 on 21 February and until 22:00 on Monday 24 February, the coaches will receive a series of exclusive bonuses.

Pokemon GO Friendship Event 2020

Friendship levels will grow faster

Double exchange candy

Cost of exchange stardust halved

The number of friendship packages that you can open every day will increase to 40

The number of friendship packs you can bring to the inventory will increase to 20

The month of February was quite rich for Pokemon GO coaches who were able to take part in a long series of events including the Community Day and the Pokemon GO Valentine’s Day event, the Pokemon Fossils event is currently underway from the 7km Eggs and other activities are scheduled for the next few weeks, although the news of the spring has not yet been announced.

According to the work of some data miners, new Pokemon will soon invade Pokemon GO and this could take place during the appointments of the next months, as we know the second half of the year has always been particularly important for the game of Niantic Labs.