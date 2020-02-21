FORTNITE: THE FIRST UPDATE OF THE SEASON 2 SHOP ARRIVES

Finally, the long-awaited update has arrived that kicked off Fortnite’s Season 2, and we are all waiting for the big news, one for all the arrival of Deadpool in Fortnite. In the meantime, however, the first update of the shop has also arrived, so let’s see together what is on sale.

Actually, we don’t exactly start with a bang, but there is something interesting: as regards the skins, we find Peekaboo, which will transform you into a disturbing clown at the price of 1500 V-Bucks. Then we find the Tek, Terra and Dark Rex skins which instead of V-Bucks cost “only” 1200. Finally, there is the Recon Ranger skin, with 800 V-Bucks.

There are also several double blades on sale: Serrated Slicers, Chargers, and Dark Dino Bones, they are all on sale at 800 V-Bucks. Then there are the usual ballets, and today there are three for sale: Revel, Drum Major, and Dream Feet. You can find all the details in the link to the source and in the tweet at the bottom of the news.

Have you already decided how to spend your hard-earned V-Bucks?

Meanwhile, as said at the opening, the new season for Epic Games’ Battle Royale has finally arrived. On our website, you will find everything you need to know about Fortnite Season 2.