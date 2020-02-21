FORTNITE: DR. DISRESPECT AGAIN AGAINST EPIC GAMES’ BATTLE ROYALE

The good Dr. DisRespect, as we know, certainly does not send them to say. Celebrate your daily invectives against the most disparate titles (except then live with them): Apex Legends, Call of Duty, PUBG, Rainbow Six and so on.

The last reason for controversy concerns the new Fortnite update. Despite the hype, his judgment on the news introduced by Epic was ruthless after a few hours spent in the company of the game.

The reasons, in essence, would be the very slow queue to enter the matches and a large number of other things that the doctor has not gone down. ” I have a hard time entering any match, ” said the Doctor live. “ I guess this game is really dying. And I’m so happy. Must die. This game must die. “

The Doctor, always during the offending live, continued his theater with a “phone call” from the ” Epic Games CEO ” during which the volcanic streamer jumped at a thousand compliments (sarcastic, of course) to Epic Games for how is continuing the game and how they are thinking outside the box in North Carolina.

What do you think? What are you enjoying about the new season? Do you agree with the doctor?