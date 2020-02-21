15 MINUTES OF HELLPOINT GAMEPLAY, A FUSION OF DEAD SPACE, DARK SOULS AND DOOM

When the developers of Cradle Games defined Hell point, their first feature, as “the illegitimate son of Dark Souls, Doom and Dead Space “, immediately aroused the curiosity of us and most of the gamers around the world. The work of the game has been going on since 2015, and we are finally close to release.

In fact, there are about two months left before the game arrives, and the curiosity is higher than ever: to satisfy it, you can take a look at our new video in which we show you 15 minutes of gameplay of this ambitious Action RPG. The Hell point story tells of the foundation of the first Interstellar Alliance, between humans and the Arisen civilization. Left behind wars and conflicts, mankind is concentrating its efforts to discover the true nature of the soul.

In the game, we will travel through parallel universes, while the Arisen has a vast knowledge of artificial intelligence, so the two civilizations decide to join forces to build an artificial soul animated by a highly advanced conscious AI. However, the consequences will be disturbing.

Appointment therefore to April 16 on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch with Hell point. In the meantime, enjoy the video, which you can find as usual at the top of the news,