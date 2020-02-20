THE WITCHER 3 ON SWITCH: THE NEW PATCH ANALYZED BY DIGITAL FOUNDRY

The 3.6 patch of The Witcher on Nintendo Switch was one of the most anticipated news from fans because it should have further improved the gaming experience on the Big N hybrid console, and in fact, it is, as we can see from the punctual analysis of Digital Foundry.

If at the time of the release The Witcher 3 on Switch seemed like a small miracle, there was still something missing: the first main feature was the cross-save between PC and Switch, a feature already present in Divinity Original Sin 2, for example. The new patch solves the problem, and also adds much more.

In fact, we see the entry of the touch controls, useful mainly in the navigation menus, but also a further optimization of performance and the addition of new graphics options. As for the cross-save on PC, just choose between your account on Steam or GOG from the main menu, and connect it from there. It is worth noting that the option only works well if you have all the DLC and extra content already installed on your PC, but otherwise, it works great.

This is obviously the biggest and most felt change. What distinguishes the Switch version of the game is the ability to take it anywhere, but of course it has a cost in terms of performance. Fortunately, thanks to the new graphics options and improved image quality, the gap is now less noticeable, and the patch is in fact something really successful, as you can also see in the Digital Foundry video, which you can find at the top of the news.

If you want to learn more, on our website you will find the review of the Switch version of The Witcher 3, which is now more popular than ever: thanks to the Netflix series, sales of The Witcher 3 have soared, literally.