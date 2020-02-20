The most daring of Instagram: Elizabeth Loaiza by her side is an amateur!

The excuse is to try new things

For Liz Katz the carnivals are every day, regardless of the month and year, we are in, with the excuse of being cosplayer Liz premieres costume every 24 hours. Catwoman has encountered a clone in her body, her namesake Elizabeth Loaiza has a lot to learn from her!

Live a life parallel to the reality in which video games and dressing in characters that have nothing to do with it report juicy income, it has turned your hobby into a way of life!

And from what you see, nothing goes wrong.

Can you imagine a Japanese anime with Katz’s physique?

Well, she just created it using just a headband with cat ears!

If you look closely at the videogame player, you will realize that the characterization of the character is only an excuse for it to be known. Because it is true that she disguises herself but takes the moment to make it clear that she is not a habitual cosplayer, that she likes to show her charms!

The controversy is not only when it comes to giving the personal touch to the dress of each of her characters but also with the message that accompanies her publications: veiled invitations for us to continue seeing her Liz is an idea factory!

And although she shares similarity with the name of Loaiza – although Katz has cut it off – it shows that the helicopter pilot is an amateur next to ‘cat girl Neko’. Loaiza is more going straight to the point and not beating with folds when it comes to looking and saying and Liz is more friendly to arouse the imagination.

Can you imagine what it would be like to have them both in the same publication? More than a normal person can endure …