THE GIG TIGER ARE BACK, THE FIRST FOUR GAMES ANNOUNCED!

The toy giant Hasbro has announced the return of the Tiger handheld games (known by us as GIG Tiger ) particularly popular in the late 80s and early 90s. The first four models will be available from next autumn.

The American company has scheduled an initial lineup of four games: The Little Mermaid (The Little Mermaid), Transformers Generation 2, X-Men Project X and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, already bookable by GameStop in the United States at the price of $ 14.99 l ‘one. The games will run on two AA batteries, the design will be inspired by the classic models with lots of colorful buttons and a monochrome screen.

Hasbro already has plans for more waves of Tiger if the project is successful, so it will all depend on the sales of the first four games. The GIG Tiger has undoubtedly left their mark along with other very popular electronic games such as the robot Emiglio, The Talking Cricket, and the Tamagotchi.

And what memories do you have of GIG Tigers? What is your favorite game? Over the years, numerous portable versions of successful games have come out, from Mega Man to Sonic via Golden Ax, Altered Beast, Castlevania 2 Simon’s Quest as well as original productions or based on top sports licenses (NBA, NFL, WWF, F1 ) and on the most famous cartoons, films and TV series of the time.