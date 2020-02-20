Supermodel Izabel wakes up at home – relaxing in this spectacular way

Model beautician Izabel Goulart is making a big headline in the fashion world, as she has already gained a solid foothold in the industry with Victoria’s Secret model. Known as an avid fitness enthusiast, the star has also starred in Man’s Half and Entourage series.

The supermodel, who likes to show off her perfect bikini body on social media, is now seen posing at home in Paris, France, where she says she enjoys good music and in-depth thoughts. At the same time, she was giggling in front of her camera in a low dress.

Brazilian-born Maria Izabel Goulart Dourado is a top model who once worked as a Victorian angel from 2005 to 2008. She has also been seen as the model face of Armani Exchange. A brunette from Sao Paulo got the model to work when she was 14 when a barber suggested she try it. She moved to France and got a contract from a former Success modeling agency. Izabel got engaged in 2018 with football star Kevin Trapp.