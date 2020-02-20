NARUTO ULTIMATE NINJA STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO SWITCH: NEW TRAILER AND DLC NEW GENERATIONS

Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto will arrive on Nintendo Switch in April, in the past few hours Bandai Namco Entertainment has released a new trailer for the game focused on the contents of this version.

The hybrid console edition of Nintendo will include all the contents of the original game and the Road to Boruto expansion as well as the New Generations package which adds Kinshiki Otsutsuki and Momoshiki Otsutsuki and eleven new costumes for various characters such as Yamanaka, Shikamaru Nara, and Choji Akimichi. The New Generations DLC can be purchased individually on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch, the price has not yet been announced.

Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto for Nintendo Switch and the New Generations pack for all platforms will be available in Japan from April 23 and the following day also in Europe and North America.

Bandai Namco is continuing to support the game with new content but it is not clear what the future of Naruto’s game will be, the company has recently focused on series such as One Piece and Dragon Ball while the ninja Naruto does not yet seem ready to do his return to the world of video games as a new adventure entirely dedicated to him.