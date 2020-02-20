It’s coming out! Robert Pattinson repeats and with the same woman!

Trust her and prove it like this

In a few roles, he has suffered as much or made the rest suffer as when Robert Pattinson became Monte in the film ‘High life’. A lovely father who lives in a spaceship with his girl and masterfully directed by Claire Denis, who today relies on the actor to give him a new role in the film ‘The stars at noon’ Pattinson repeats again with the same director!

The year is presented as moved to for the actor, he is in flour with the new installment of Batman and with the bat costume and now says ‘yes’ to star in a new thriller, which is considered the most handsome man in the world rains the offers!

Apparently the storyline of the film is the love story between a businessman and a journalist who is trapped in Nicaragua at the crudest moment of the struggle between the Sandinista government, the CIA and paramilitaries.

War and love were always good ingredients on the big screen, but if in addition the protagonists are forced to leave a Nicaragua convulses the thing acquires other dimensions.

With this new project, Pattinson makes clear his intentions of not neglecting independent cinema in favor of macro productions in the style of Batman’s.

A24 will be the study that has been done with the right to distribute the tape in the rooms of the United States waiting for it to finish adapting the script of the novel by Denis Johnson to make it accessible to the big screen.

A great year for the new batboy and for the one with the most perfect face. It only remains to hope that the time we spend sitting in the armchair does not become as agonized as it was with ‘High life’.