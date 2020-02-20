FORTNITE SEASON 2: THE NEW LOCATIONS OF THE MAP ARE LEAKED

While the servers are still offline, thanks to the usual data miners we continue to receive juicy advances on Fortnite Season 2. We know for example that in Fortnite Battle Pass 2 there is also Deadpool, news that has already ecstatic the many fans of the game.

However, the new locations of the game map are also leaked, and some other new features. It seems for example, at least according to one of the leak images, that the helicopters will also arrive in the game. We’ll see.

As for the new places of the game, it is possible to notice inside the map, that on the small island in the center, there is now a building. A new location can also be seen on the western side of the map, where there seems to be a new floating building from the parts of the island. Also on the left side of the map, there is a new small island with a building inside.

The right side also offers interesting news, in particular in the upper corner, where you can see a new small island and what appears to be a yacht, which could also be what you see in the overview that we proposed to you this morning. Find all the images in the gallery at the bottom of the news.

To learn more, take a look at the Fortnite Season 2 trailer.

What do you think of the news seen so far?