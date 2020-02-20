EFOOTBALL PRO 2020: JUVENTS VS BAYERN WILL ANIMATE THE FIFTH DAY OF THE CHAMPIONSHIP

Konami Digital Entertainment today announced the program for the fifth day of the esports eFootball.Pro championship (which will be played on eFootball PES 2020 ) which will be held on Saturday 22 February.

The matches will be played in the High video Studios in Barcelona and will be streamed on the official social channels of PES. Here are the Saturday direct times (the times indicated are those of the Italian time zone):

13:15: Monaco vs Barcelona

2:05 pm: Celtic Glasgow vs Boavista

14:55: Juventus vs Bayern Munich

15:45 Nantes vs Manchester United

16:35 Schalke 04 vs Arsenal

The fifth day will open at 13:15 with the match between Monaco and Barcelona, the Monegasque team, back from two draws, leads the championship standings of the football. Pro championship with a two-length advantage over Juventus and Bayern.

The match between Celtic and Boavista will follow at 14:05. The Lusitanian team will try to defend the sixth place in the standings (valid for the passage to the next round) against the Scottish team that is looking for points after having played the first part of the championship which is not very bright.

A series of victories in recent games has allowed Juventus to reach Bayern in second place in the standings, the big match on Saturday will compare these two formations and could also be decisive to reach the top in the event of a further misstep of the Monk. The match of the Juventus dream team (formed by Ettore Giannuzzi, Luca Tubelli, and Renzo Lodeserto ) will be broadcast live streaming at 14:55.

The fifth day of the championship will end with the match between Manchester United and Nantes and with the match between the two teams that currently occupy the last two positions in the standings: Arsenal and Schalke 04.