What a bikini cat! Kim Kardashian stretched in a bikini – the peacock starred

Kim Kardashian is known for her family’s next Kardashian series, and the 39-year-old has also earned a reputation as an entrepreneur. She has designed make-up and perfumes and recently launched her own lingerie collection. Later, however, Kim said that her Skims clothing brand for panties forgot to plan an opening for a toilet.

Now Kim Kardashian has posed on Instagram in a gorgeous photo of her playing in a beige bikini leaning on a red sports car. With her new lineup, Kim has released a number of photos showing her Skims products, but in the most recent shot, her gorgeous butt has clearly starred.