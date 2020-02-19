BLIZZARD MOVES THE HEARTHSTONE MASTERS TOUR INDONESIA TO LOS ANGELES DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS

Due to the continuation of the health emergency that is still raging in Asia, the Hearthstone export team has decreed the transfer of the Masters Tour Indonesia stage to Los Angeles.

The announcement explains that the move from Indonesia was decided in order to protect the health and safety of the players and everyone else involved in organizing the event. The new headquarters of the Hearthstone Masters Tour will, therefore, be NGE Studios and will be held between 20 and 22 March.

Over 300 contestants from all over the world will participate in this Hearthstone Masters Tour for a prize pool of over $ 250,000. To compensate for changes in travel plans, Blizzard has promised a refund of approximately $ 250 to competitors. This way, players or organizations can get a small refund to rebook the trip.

The news of the transfer of the tour stage should not be surprising. As we have reported on other occasions, Blizzard and other publishers and event organizers were forced to cancel the scheduled events or postpone them to a later date.

Indeed, for the Overwatch League, several Chinese franchises have moved their HQ to safer South Korea. We will see how the situation will evolve; the extension of the health emergency is seriously jeopardizing all the major events of 2020.