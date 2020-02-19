Asap Rocky and Iggy Azalea starred in the Weekend Festival

Asap Rocky, one of the world’s most talked-about rap artists, and Norwegian DJ producer Kygo, who collected over a billion hits on SoundCloud and YouTube, will arrive in Helsinki on August 7th and 8th. The festival, which will be held for the ninth time, will also feature Fourth Grammy nominee Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

In addition, the event will feature Italian producer trio Meduza, who has collected over 400 million streams on his Piece Of Your Heart account, and Swedish tech producer DJ Beyer, Tungevaag & Raaban, Don Toliver and TikTok superstar DJ Regard. Domestic artists are now releasing the super-popular JVG and Etta, which is well on its way to the top of Suomi rap.

US-based Asap Rocky released his critically acclaimed debut mixtape, Live. Love. A $ AP, 2011. His career took a steep rise, and the first album of the same name reached number one on the Billboard 200 in 2013. Kygo, born in 1991, is a DJ producer who gained worldwide fame in 2013 after remixing Ed Sheeran’s I See Fire. In 2015, Kygo became the fastest artist to collect over a billion streams on Spotify. By June 2016, the number of these streams had already exceeded 2 billion.