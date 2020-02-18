You won’t see anything bigger! Melina Ramírez touches it with both hands!

And let them take a picture like that

Melina Ramírez has taken very seriously to re-enter the size she used before being a mother and that she recognizes that food loses her. Not a single day has skipped their workouts and all of them have come with comfortable clothes and collected hair, the braids also count as collected even if they are the size of Melina!

On some occasion she has already raised the possibility of cutting her hair, she has used wigs to see what her look would look like and has asked for opinions. But it is clear that those collected at the gym moment are the best solution. And that the model has very long hair and that the braids look too big!

It has been proposed to lose six kilos more and in addition to giving the gym has created a series of nutritional supplements that have properties, she says, never seen in others.

But while the supplements take effect on her side Melina gives herself to the sport, holding the hairstyle with both hands and making us wonder if one day she will really be able to change her hairstyle.

Didn’t you think that more than helping a braid size like that could make the exercise difficult?

And the thing is that the photo itself is cool, that the dummy has a good face and that entertaining holding the braids is better than not knowing what to do with your hands.

But you have to recognize that few athletes share their taste with the hairstyle … or not?

In addition to time when developing that engineering work of hairstyling, Melina would have to keep in mind that with shorter hair something less could weigh. The same could subtract a few grams to the kilos you want to lose if the length of your hair is different.

Although you may also like very long braids.