Watch out! Kenya Os ignores it and you see this when sitting on the couch!

It is not the first time this happens

The thing about Kenya Os at the time of sitting should be worthy of study, nor is it the first time she has this oversight and surely it will not be the last. The singer usually wears clothes that are too short that … leave her in evidence when she gets up!

It is possible that the truth of this type of moments is due to her attempt to leave the singer Kimberly Loaiza at the height of the bitumen, one more way to get attention and for everyone to talk about it, and to be totally Sincere, it is not a bad option.

Because they started being friends and collaborators … and today you can’t see them!

If the last time they caught the influencer with a dress too short and sitting was at a bar, today Kenya goes through the same thing but on a sofa and while contemplating a bouquet of roses of really exaggerated size.

Valentine or any of her many followers?

Dress too short, king-size heels and a posture that makes it easier for Youtuber to get out of the seat without teaching too much, Kenya has everything in mind!

And since it began in life online with Loaiza and her husband, Juan de Dios Pantoja, all of Kenya’s strategy has been based on impact, on leaving everyone who sees it with their mouths open waiting of your next post.

The thing about sitting and getting up came later, and having seen the success she has had, it is clear that she has no intention of quitting, why do it?

He has already gone through stools, through the seat of a car and today it is the turn of the sofa and she still needs to try a lot more seats!