It was time! Gwyneth Paltrow acknowledges that she has many secrets

And she decides to tell some

Gwyneth Paltrow is one of those celebrities that everyone wants and we all want to look like. It would be nice to know how she does it to take her 47 years in such a spectacular way because although she does not want to recognize it, we are sure that some secret has … will she be in one of her lowest moments to want to tell them?

Admired as an actress but also for the ability to appear to be 20 years younger, Gwyneth is persecuted by women with the intention of knowing her secrets of eternal youth, will it be common to use a product to have the skin of a teenager? Or as she says it will be a matter of genetics?

Rather it is a mixture of the two … and a lifestyle only possible within the reach of a few.

The actress recognizes that one of her secrets to staying young is always being active. When Hollywood does not call her to play roles of her stature, Gwyneth takes out her creative vein and invents body-scented candles that fly once they leave the market.

And when creativity is lacking, she recognizes that she has secrets and marks an exclusive to tell them. And all to say that it follows a beauty ritual every morning and every night to get skin as smooth as a baby’s skunk.

Today she told how she does it … with great detail!

Every day she cleanses her face a couple of times, she puts on warm clothes after applying the products and once she cleanses, she exfoliates her face. Always like this, several times in 24 hours and with facial delicatessen products.

Will the frequency be the secret of the eternal youth of the actress?

In addition to constancy and certain brands – of which it is an image and charges for it -, the interpreter recommends not to abandon the custom. Be faithful and believe in the routine.

And with this, she claims to have won the youth , at least in the face, and at least for a while … we must try it!