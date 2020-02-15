The photo in the bed of Ariana James that adds likes without stopping for this!

They did not expect it.

Ariana James caused a stir in her social networks by appearing this way. Dressed in just a set of two pieces of striped lingerie, the Colombian model showed a beautiful tan that covers her amazing figure. The pose of innocence and provocation made her followers fall to their charms.

A day of reluctance has any mortal, this is what the fitness queen commented to accompany the publication: « I have to confess that laziness invades me today, I don’t want to go to the gym. I just want to spend all day in my bed wrapped in blankets as a tomato “. Opinions immediately rained about her physical appearance and her mood: « Don’t worry, everyone happens to us, the point is that sometimes it is a discipline that makes you move and follow. When I don’t feel like exercising, it’s your posts that motivate me … », « You are a very beautiful woman, you have a wonderful work of the GYM » and «Then stay resting, watching movies or responding to us ».

The feedback with her followers is totally exceptional, the admiration is perceived in her comments. Ariana has become an engine that drives many people to improve their lifestyle and incorporate exercise to look good and feel the same way, in other words, it is quite a motivator.

Ariana James is a woman of challenges

Being diagnosed with a condition that affected her heart rate, metabolic aspects and body temperature represented a total change in her life for the young woman. Hypothyroidism was a great challenge. Exercises and good nutrition were now her main objective, which was gradually molded and meshed in a masterly manner.

Professional advice was an indispensable part of its evolution, having coaches, nutritionists and doctors contributed greatly to the achievement of what we know. It was the best decision that turned this beautiful woman into an example. Ariana James will continue to destroy social networks as a source of inspiration.