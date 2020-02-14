Kingdom Come: Deliverance and Aztez are now available for free at the Epic Games Store

The Epic Game Store already has two new titles to give away this week, and one is quite large. This is Kingdom Come: Deliverance, an open-world RPG set in the Holy Roman Empire.

In Kingdom Come: Deliverance, our mission will be to avenge the death of our parents, as we fight invading enemy forces, complete secondary missions and make decisions that will affect the course of the game.

The second installment is about Aztez, an indie game that mixes elements of beat’em ups with turn-based strategy, set in the Aztec empire of the 15th century.

Epic also announced what the free game next week will be. This is Faeria, which has a lot in common with Hearthstone, but whose main attraction is that you can manipulate the board directly by placing several terrains and carefully positioning your units.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance and Aztez will be available until February 20, when it will be Faeria’s turn.