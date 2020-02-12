TT Isle Of Man: Ride On The Edge 2 already has its first official gameplay

Good news for those who enjoy the adrenaline rush of motorcycle racing games: TT Isle Of Man: Ride On The Edge 2 already has its first gameplay, and you can’t miss it.

Bigben and KT Racing announced in a press release that this new video game will be much more realistic and enveloping than the first installment. We hope it is an explosion for our senses.

It was revealed that the physics of the motorcycles were completely rebuilt and providing a better balance in the curves, and an improved sense of reality. On the other hand, the first person view was also improved to guarantee the player an optimal immersion.

This game will launch on March 19, and will feature classic bikes such as the MV Agusta 500 Three, Norton NRS 588 and Suzuki XR69; likewise, the Ducati 900 and Yamaha TZ 750 are incorporated. A great taste for fans.

In order to play this game on your team, you need the following minimum requirements:

SO: Windows 7.

Processor: Intel Core 2 i5-2300 or AMD Phenom II X6 1100.

Memory: 4 GB RAM.

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 630 2GB or AMD Radeon HD 5870 2GB.

DirectX: Version 11.

Storage: 18 GB of available space

However, if you want to live the whole experience in the best possible way, it is recommended:

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 3 GB or AMD Radeon R9 290X, 4 GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 18 GB of available space