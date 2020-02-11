THQ Nordic opens the Nine Rock Games studio, with former Bohemia Interactive staff

Good news for shooters lovers: We told you that THQ Nordic opened a new studio in Bratislava, Slovakia, whose name is Nine Rock Games, and aims to launch a new shooting and survival title.

The new studio is led by David Durack, a former developer at Bohemia Interactive, where he was in charge of games like DayZ and Arma. Other developers who worked for this company were also recruited.

Nine Rock Games also hired staff that worked for the Cauldron company, which was purchased by Bohemia Interactive in 2014. The recruited staff, formerly working for Cauldron, collaborated on titles such as Chaser, Conan (2004) and Soldier of Fortune: Payback

This study definitely knows where to aim to get what you want; He is forging the best way to achieve a successful survival shooter. It should be noted that the name and release date of this shooter is a complete mystery, and since the study has just been formed, we do not think we will have news soon.