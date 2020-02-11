This is how Warcraft 3 Reforged looks like a third-person RPG

A few days ago, Blizzard made it clear that any Warcraft 3 Reforged map that is made is “exclusive property of Blizzard.” Obviously this bothered the community of players even more, who were already unhappy with the game itself. Even so, several players have begun to develop modifications and maps, and one of the most relevant examples comes from Serj Vasylyshyn, who made a mod oriented to an RPG map, accompanied by the third-person perspective.

While none of this is new in the world of Warcraft 3, since we saw similar mods in the original version of the game, what really impacts is how the images of Reforged in the third person are visualized.

The modder calls his creation ‘Endless Tale: Dragon Hunter’, and you can meet him in the video located below:

Keep in mind that if you want to try this map, you will have to wait because Vasylyshyn is still developing it, and it cannot be downloaded yet. In addition, he claimed that when he has finished it, it will be a single-player map.

Here we leave you another video. where landscapes of the interior are shown, unlike the first video that focused on the exterior.

I think we are all curious to know what Blizzard’s reaction to all this will be, since they were categorically specific in the Warcraft 3 Art Tools EULA, that any third-party modification was their property. This includes: “titles, computer code, themes, objects, characters, character names, stories, dialogues, trapped phrases, locations, concepts, illustrations, animations, sounds, musical compositions, audiovisual effects, operating methods, moral rights”.