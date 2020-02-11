Adelina from ‘The island of temptations’ begins to spend what is earned

It is the best time to pamper yourself

It is clear that couples who have come to ‘The island of temptations’ had more interest in making a box than in testing the strength of their love, in the end, although it is difficult to recognize it until love has a price … and Adelina’s and José too!

The arrival of next Thursday is eagerly awaited to know how the panorama is among the intrepid ones who dared to travel to the island, although some have already made clear what their intentions are …

Of all the participating couples, the one that enjoyed the favor of the public from minute one was formed by José and Adelina. And if someone wonders if after the island the couple will continue to see each other together … all the answers seem to lead to yes!

The fact is that the reality contestant has decided to start spending the money earned on television. At the moment she has undergone an aesthetic treatment … she didn’t need it at all!

No cosmetic surgery, no increases, Adelina has undergone a procedure to remove dark circles from her face. And it has been the aesthetic center itself that has made it known through its social networks.

Does anyone see her think that this outlay was necessary? Didn’t it look too good ? is what you have to make money quickly … although some end up without a partner.

And if Adelina has made a little touch, José has also been able to realize her dream of moving to the creative side and writing a book, although with solidarity and without expecting to receive a euro for it.

Disbursements begin and we still do not know how things will be between them, although some are not saved from returning alone or with miracles or huge sums of money ahead.