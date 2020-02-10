Maverick is back !: Tom Cruise returns to his most mythical role

The fighter pilot flies again

Millions of teenagers fell at the feet of Tom Cruise back in 1986, when with his role as Maverick in the movie ‘Top Gun’ he made the world fall in love. More than 30 years later, Cruise has not hesitated to get back into the skin of the pilot Maverick Mitchell with ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

Will it be the same for those teenagers now become ‘ladies’ and with some more years?

The thing is that years do not seem to run for the actor. He is still the boy with childish features in which gray hair and wrinkles are little seen, which raises the same passions as years ago and looks equally good in Mitchell’s role – even despite Cruise’s 57 years – that three decades ago.

The movie ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is a reality whose first trailers saw the light in the Super Bowl, the best scenario in which to tell everything that is to come.

As far as it has been known, the film will continue along the lines of the previous one, the danger scenes will not have a voice actor but it will be Cruise himself who will carry them out and even special permission has been needed. the Navy to shoot a scene in which the actor has to pilot at an extremely low height his hunt. With the second part of this movie, Tom Cruise has been able to realize his dream of flying planes again.

Little else has been allowed to know about the tape. It is heard that possibly at the beginning of next summer, that its director Joseph Kosinski warns us that we are prepared for moments of great tension because the action is what predominates in the film, Hollywood recovers one of its own!

And the cinemas will be filled with the teenage girls of that time who are not, but who continue to look with the same eyes at the Maverick of Tom Cruise.