Bioshock 4 will be in development “for several more years”

If you are one of those who wait impatiently Bioshock 4, we bring you nothing encouraging news. In conjunction with its third-quarter financial report, Take-Two Interactive reported that this installment “will be in development over the next few years” that is, we cannot have it in the short or medium term.

At the moment, what is known about the development of this video game are very specific elements, revealed by Take-Two Interactive and 2K Games in December 2019.

It was known that Cloud Chamber will develop it and that the title “Bioshock 4” is tentative. Well, now it is also known that its process will take longer than desired.

Keep in mind that the most recent thing about Bioshock is the remastered package, BioShock: The Collection. Fans of this game have been waiting for a new one since 2013, when BioShock Infinite was launched, a long wait, right?

BioShock: The Collection Launch Trailer

Following the news about the launch of Bioshock 4, it must be considered that comparing it with previous reports, that the development of this next video game had restarted to the starting point, it is a relief to know that they are finally developing it. However, we would have liked to have it in our hands in the not so distant future. Most likely, it will be released for PS5 and Xbox Series X.