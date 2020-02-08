Alexa Dellanos feels like a mermaid with those leggins!

Although I could not go through is one of them

Carnival has not yet arrived and Alexa Dellanos is already looking for the costume to give the note during those days, although to be totally honest, Alexa gives the note one day and another as well. Now she has given her to talk about mermaids, and the sea … will it be believed that she can be one of them?

Do not go to think that the maritime idea of Alexa is to carry a scale model that does not say anything to the sense of sight, because she is not like that. She simply looks for the decoration – even if it is a wallpaper on the wall – to imagine that it is in the water and that’s it, it is already a full-fledged little mermaid.

Maybe the hairstyle chosen as the companion of ‘Ariel’ is the closest and closest thing to her character, in the rest of her outfit … in her line!

Why change something when that something works?

And with her, it’s like that …

That’s why Alexa has designed her own version of a mermaid, the one that is an athlete and that uses leggins and tops under the sea waters. And who can be seen from afar not only under, but also out of the water, it is obvious that Alexa is great!

And so that we have no doubt about her size, she poses with the sea in the background and her in profile, “mermaid energy” writes and takes for granted, or that it was the queen of the seas who only aspired to be a fish woman!

A lycra jumpsuit with a hole at the level of the navel is enough for Alexa to feel disguised, although it really looks like it is an excuse for us to look at it and not forget about it.

How naive if you think we’re going to forget her so soon!