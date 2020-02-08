A new “Infinite Runner” from Crash Bandicoot is leaked for iOS and Android

Crash Bandicoot is one of the most popular games of all time and has a broad base of players worldwide. Therefore, it is not surprising that its developers want to continue creating games about the character, and although lately, most fans expect a sequel, a recent discovery revealed an infinite Crash Bandicoot runner for mobile devices.

Some users discovered a list belonging to King, Activision’s mobile studio, and creators of Candy Crush, for a Crash Bandicoot spin-off. It was revealed through the Facebook ad system, although the Facebook group is not active at the moment.

However, there is a mobile version of Crash that does not necessarily mean that a sequel will not develop. In Activision, it has already been talked about that they are interested in taking part in their products to the mobile field (Diablo Immortal is a good example) as a complement to their main games. It is a good strategy, and a mobile Crash game fits perfectly with those plans: Excite the public with a mobile version and then present a new Crash game during E3, or at a Play Station press conference.

From what is seen in the images, the game looks good and the character models look quite correct, not to mention that the environment feels very familiar.

In this version, the evil Doctor Neo Cortex has spread a mutagen throughout the multiverse in order to control all existing dimensions. It will be Crash and Coco’s job to join forces to defeat their henchmen.

The game is packed with traditional Crash Bandicoot elements, such as wumpus, rewards boxes, passageways, secret places, and the infamous TNT boxes.