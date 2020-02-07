Valve announces Steam figures during 2019 and shares its plans for 2020

Valve has shared his annual ‘In Review’ article corresponding to 2019, where they review the figures reached during the year with the Steam community. The numbers are quite interesting:

2019 was the year with the largest number of monthly active users on the platform, reaching almost 95 million, and the latest offers of 2019 were the most successful in history. In addition, users played a total of 20.7 billion hours during the course of the year.

The Steam Mobile Chat app was not far behind, with a million downloads since its launch in May 2019 (two thirds for the Android platform, and the rest on iOS). 4.3 million items were uploaded to the Steam Workshop store. The number of user reviews has grown 300% since the new library was implemented, which made it easier for users to comment, or re-comment on a game.

More than 3.7 million players used the Steam Remote Play service in the last months of 2019 and more than 2.3 million were able to enjoy the new Steam Remote Play Together feature.

New for this year

Finally, Valve announced the news that we can expect this 2020, with SteamVR 2.0 as the main novelty. Here is the complete list:

Deep data immersion : we have seen many third-party analyzes that have tried to discover how the games are going on Steam (and the general state of the platform) based on the limited amount of data that are publicly available. As we have access to more data, we think it would be useful to do our own analysis and share the results as a series of multi-part blog posts.

: we have seen many third-party analyzes that have tried to discover how the games are going on Steam (and the general state of the platform) based on the limited amount of data that are publicly available. As we have access to more data, we think it would be useful to do our own analysis and share the results as a series of multi-part blog posts. Soundtracks : we are adding new features to add better support to game soundtracks.

: we are adding new features to add better support to game soundtracks. Steam Trust : Trust (the technology behind CS: GO pairing) was sent in a closed beta to several partners last year and will be released to all partners later this year.

: Trust (the technology behind CS: GO pairing) was sent in a closed beta to several partners last year and will be released to all partners later this year. Steam PC Café Program : launched in a beta version opened last year in more than 8 thousand sites, we are working to take the program to schools and libraries, along with the expected Cybercafés, PC Bangs, VR Arcades, etc.

: launched in a beta version opened last year in more than 8 thousand sites, we are working to take the program to schools and libraries, along with the expected Cybercafés, PC Bangs, VR Arcades, etc. Steam Labs : We are actively working on more highly secret experiments, and we are planning to release some of these features to make them available to everyone.

: We are actively working on more highly secret experiments, and we are planning to release some of these features to make them available to everyone. SteamVR : The team is working hard on SteamVR 2.0, which will feature a series of improvements in the customer experience.

: The team is working hard on SteamVR 2.0, which will feature a series of improvements in the customer experience. Main lists : We took what we learned from the main lists published in Steam News last year to develop new store destinations, designed to show more relevant content for our customers.

: We took what we learned from the main lists published in Steam News last year to develop new store destinations, designed to show more relevant content for our customers. Steam mobile application: the mobile application is being updated to add more types of login and help users protect their accounts.

application: the mobile application is being updated to add more types of login and help users protect their accounts. Sales events: Based on the characteristics that first started in the sale of the Lunar New Year 2019, we are exploring more ways to reward users for participating in sales events throughout the year.

All this without counting the many improvements that are coming for Steam TV, Chat, the library, the store and other projects that are not yet revealed to the public.

What do you think of Steam’s figures? What is the novelty you most expect?