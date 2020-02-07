Mathematics says Robert Pattinson is the most handsome … will it be true?

The Twilight actor takes first place
If mathematics defined Bella Hadid’s face as the most perfect today, the same science says the same thing about Robert Pattinson, goodbye to Brad Pitt and his coveted title of handsome ‘ forever’, but on what is a science-based to determine Can we measure beauty when our eyes tell us something else?
They say that the disposition of the nose, chin, eyes and the distance between them determine that a person can be considered attractive or beautiful. The realization of these calculations does not think that it is carried out at NASA or similar, it has been carried out by one of the plastic surgeon’s par excellence who lends his hands and his knowledge to the famous, Dr. Julian De Silva.
And De Silva says that Pattinson’s face complies with the measures and is perfect!
Batman and Twilight star Robert Pattinson is the most beautiful man in the world, according to science. The 33-year-old actor was found to be 92.15% accurate to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi – which measure physical perfection. The 33-year-old actor, who takes over as the Caped Crusader in a new blockbuster next year, was found to be 92.15% accurate to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi – which measure physical perfection. The Witcher star Henry Cavill was second with 91.08%, Bradley Cooper was third with 91.08% and Brad Pitt, tipped for an Oscar for his supporting role in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, was fourth with 90.51%. Previous winner George Clooney, the oldest star on the list, slumped to fifth place – largely because of the effect of ageing on the 58-year-old had resulted in a loss of volume in the face, giving him a score of 89.91%. David Beckham was seventh with a score of 88.96% and the most chiselled chin in the top ten. Becks also had a near-perfect ratio in the size of his nose and his lips. The list was compiled using the latest computerised mapping techniques. Robert Pattinson was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection. These brand new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients’ surgery. The Golden Ratio was a mathematical equation devised by the Greeks in an attempt to measure beauty. The ratio can be applied to anything and was used by Leonardo Da Vinci for the perfect human male body in his famous work, the Vitruvian Man. The premise behind this is that the closer the ratios of a face or body are to the number 1.618 (Phi), the more beautiful they become. To read the full article, visit the link in my bio. #news #beauty #plasticsurgery #harleystreet #beautifacation #beautifulfaces #jdsgoldenratio #celeb
How did De Silva come to this conclusion with George Clooney being around the loose world?
As he says, it has been based on a technique that is known as ‘facial mapping’ and that is what he uses to ensure the optimal result in his cosmetic surgery operations. Counted like this it seems an easy thing but the numbers are not made by hand but through a complex computer program.
Of all these calculations, the facial disposition that is closest to the divine proportion is Pattinson’s face that would follow Henry Cavill’s.
Fortunately, George Clooney is on the list and in the top ten positions, but the prize is taken by the ‘Twilight’ actor, his blue eyes and his distance between front and chin.
Whether we agree or not, Robert will be delighted with the title, surely George Clooney and his followers are not so.