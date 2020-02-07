Mathematics says Robert Pattinson is the most handsome … will it be true?

The Twilight actor takes first place

If mathematics defined Bella Hadid’s face as the most perfect today, the same science says the same thing about Robert Pattinson, goodbye to Brad Pitt and his coveted title of handsome ‘ forever’, but on what is a science-based to determine Can we measure beauty when our eyes tell us something else?

They say that the disposition of the nose, chin, eyes and the distance between them determine that a person can be considered attractive or beautiful. The realization of these calculations does not think that it is carried out at NASA or similar, it has been carried out by one of the plastic surgeon’s par excellence who lends his hands and his knowledge to the famous, Dr. Julian De Silva.

And De Silva says that Pattinson’s face complies with the measures and is perfect!

How did De Silva come to this conclusion with George Clooney being around the loose world?

As he says, it has been based on a technique that is known as ‘facial mapping’ and that is what he uses to ensure the optimal result in his cosmetic surgery operations. Counted like this it seems an easy thing but the numbers are not made by hand but through a complex computer program.

Of all these calculations, the facial disposition that is closest to the divine proportion is Pattinson’s face that would follow Henry Cavill’s.

Fortunately, George Clooney is on the list and in the top ten positions, but the prize is taken by the ‘Twilight’ actor, his blue eyes and his distance between front and chin.

Whether we agree or not, Robert will be delighted with the title, surely George Clooney and his followers are not so.