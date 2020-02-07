Harley Quinn leaves Batman and Joker lying … and Margot Robbie too!

The actress is at her best

The duets or trios of characters that always come together in the movies are over. Now neither Sherlock with Watson nor Jocker with the naughty Harley Quinn. Margot Robbie releases a new movie ‘Birds of Prey’ playing the role of the blonde with two pigtails but this time without Batman or her antagonist, she has left them lying!

The title of her new film is so long that to publicize the film they have been forced to cut it in those three words whose translation is something like ‘Birds of prey’. In the tape, Margot embroiders the role of Harley with another group of superheroes – because curiously they are all women – except the villain who is the only man and who plays Ewan McGregor.

Gotham City is still the scene in which the action takes place and where this little group of girls does theirs, but this time the city of Batman will not count on its presence or that of the bad one. It is the same city, the same problems but another way to solve them.

Robbie will use violence, impossible choreography, and much sarcasm and irony to face everything that lies ahead. And not only her, but the rest of her castmates will also do exactly the same, a somewhat extreme and particular form of female empowerment.

Margot Robbie is in full swing. Despite this premiere, the performer is nominated for an Oscar as best supporting actress for her participation in the movie ‘The Bombshell’, a nomination for which actresses like Scarlett Johansson also aspire.

It remains to be known if after leaving Batman in the lurch, Margot will be ready to sign for a sequel in which Gotham is again in the hands of the bat. And Harley in the company of Batman, and Joker!