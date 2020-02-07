Are José and Adelina from ‘The island of temptations’ together?

They were the strongest couple of all

The tests of love, endurance and bonfires are about to end and with it the program. It is now when we begin to wonder how many of them will continue seeing each other after their stay on the island. José and Adelina, the sweetest couple in the program have all the ballots to continue their relationship outside, at least that seems for the moment.

After the fiasco of Christofer and Fani – these also swore eternal love – it was logical to ask if they would be the only ones who would return without holding hands, and although José and Adelina were the ones who had less time together before reality, they were also the ones They showed more confidence in what they had and in which they would pass the test.

Oh where those seven years went together, Christofer!

Adelina and José with only a few months behind them and look …

As they comment on the networks, they continue together and well together, of the few to whom the island – and money – have failed with them.

It is still pending to know if the marriage proposal that José assured his partners that he would propose to Adelina is still standing or if he made it because of the pressure of the moment, of the island or the distance of his girl, the next program is expected! May water! to see if the contestant lives up to his word.

This apparent happiness contrasts with the grief and low work of Christofer. And it is not that the rest of the participating couples – except for ‘the Adelines’ – have had much more luck, is that after their cry in the form of regret will go down in history as the saddest thing heard in a long time.

The end of the program is approaching and with it begins the beginning of its much sought-after popularity, that they do it alone or accompanied is already something else.