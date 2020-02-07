After the victory in a Fortnite tournament of a player with joystick, professionals ask to ban it by auto-aim

Recently, a controversy broke out in the Fortnite community, due to the result of the special Fortnite event in conjunction with the Australian Open: Summer Smash. To the surprise and disgust of many, the first place was obtained by the player called “Brasso”. You may wonder, what is controversial? Well, we tell you that this player won the competition using a joystick.

This fact unleashed the criticism of many Fortnite players, since when playing with this input method, you can get help by pointing (Aim Assist), something that mouse and keyboard players do not have access to, and therefore They are considered advantageous and unfair.

Opinions found

Many were upset with this victory, others simply saw her with good eyes.

Jonathan Weber (aka YungCalculator), a team mouse/keyboard player, expressed his dissatisfaction, urging that those who play with control be banned from professional tournaments.

We should really ban every controller player from pro level practice just saying — yung calculator (@yungcalc) February 2, 2020

On the other hand, Hampus Johnsson (alias beehive), mentioned what refers to the advantages that the players who use the control have, due to the automatic help in the aiming, and assured that it is not something competitive.

Ever since controller players got really good at building they have been winning everything. They build the same as PC but with 100% consistent aim and no bloom. Not competitive. — LG beehive (@LG_beehive) February 2, 2020

Others, who do not dislike it, simply confined themselves to congratulating the winner for the achievement, manifesting joy and wishing success.