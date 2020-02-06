The video of Anna Kanyuk in the car that adds likes without stopping

Only she is able to do something like that

If it weren’t for the size of her legs Anna Kanyuk could impersonate the neighbor of the fifth without any problem. But she is known for it and there is no possible way to hide it, even more, when she tries to do those things that only she can … or closing the car in this special way is not a gift?

The truth is that in addition to drawing attention for her physique is a classical dancer. And CrossFit coach, but none of this is as obvious as her height. And her legs, and her huge size!

She became famous for being able to close the trunk of her car without using her hands, using only her legs, and this time she has tried to repeat ‘his feat’ with less luck!

The same to have a foothold the first time she did it or that the car model was much more different made things easier …

And this time the high-end car that aims to close is one that has scissor doors that rotate and open upwards making the closing style ‘Kanyuk mode’ more difficult.

Nor does it help at all to be talking on the phone while trying to perform this feat or wearing shoes with a kilometer heel – as if it were not already high enough – to lower the car door.

Although some may consider a failure that the model failed to break its own record, for Anna it is not so. Instead of deleting it and not making it known, she has published it and her followers have not hesitated to support it with their likes.

Even so, she is still the famous one with the longest legs and the only one capable of closing her car in this way.