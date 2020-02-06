Monster Hunter World will have a crossover event with Resident Evil 2 this month

If you are a fan of Monster Hunter World and Resident Evil 2, I tell you that you can have the best of both worlds in a crossover event that will be held this month for PC users. It had already been done previously on PS4, so it was only a matter of time before it reached Steam users.

There is no doubt that this crossover is a wonderful event. One of the things we will experience will be that Claire’s appearance – our character – suddenly changes and becomes that of the creepy Mr. X. It is a lot to assimilate, considering that under this new appearance, Claire’s gestures are preserved.

We tell you that during the event, you can shield your hunter with the armor of Leon and Claire, and be part of a thematic mission in which you become a zombie. If you fear Blackveil Vaal Hazak, I tell you that you will have to leave the fear behind and fight against it, and in addition, you will get badges with which you can create the Resident Evil 2 team.

To all this exciting information is added somewhat terrifying news. Capcom mentioned that the new monster incorporated in the first free title update for Iceborn, Rajang, is “the pinnacle of physical strength and relentless aggression. ” So be prepared for this enemy, which has a somewhat atypical appearance: a gorilla with horns. This update will be released tomorrow, February 6; Regarding the crossover, it is only known that it will be this month, but there is no specific date.