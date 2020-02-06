Georgina throws the house out the window on Cristiano Ronaldo’s birthday

She didn’t care about the price

Not having to go around the label to know what something costs because you have the certainty that you can afford it is a luxury available to very few, Georgina Rodríguez is one of the lucky ones who can do it. When looking for a gift for your boy on his 35th birthday, he has spent three villages!

It may not seem like it but Gio faces a problem when it comes to looking for a ‘little detail’ for someone who has everything. And it also has to be perfect for the photographs to be super good on social networks, you have to stun everyone who sees it and get plenty of glamors, the thing is complicated at times. The model has seen them and wished them to find something with all these premises.

But he found it … and overcome it.

To start his day, the mannequin presented him with a family breakfast that he accompanied with a huge bouquet of white roses along with a message from the model in which he swore eternal love. Then, the athlete’s training with Juventus and congratulations from classmates. The biggest thing happened at night when Georgina gutted everything she had prepared for her.

Gio managed to concentrate a group of close friends who discovered the gift next to him and that consisted of a black van adorned with a big red bow! It is obvious to say that the model chosen is not just any, it is a Mercedes-Benz AMG class G63 that exceeds $ 150,000.

What the power of the former Gucci saleswoman!

The dinner at the Casa Fiore restaurant after this piece of gift seems like a small thing, but given the size and price of its details, the cutlery also reached scandal numbers, which is to have a lot of money!