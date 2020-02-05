The Playstation 4 emulator “GPCS4” can now boot its first game

Emulating a PlayStation 4 game on PC these days is a difficult task since all known emulators are currently at a very early stage of development. One of them, however, managed to run his first commercial game.

We are talking about the GPCS4 emulator, which could start the game We Are Doomed. Although the title is in itself a little demanding, the fact that the emulator could run it is already a significant advance, especially taking into account the short time it has been in development. Unfortunately, the game is still not exactly playable, since the performance is not yet optimal and the fps rate is not the best.

“Support of the first commercial game, We Are Doomed. Thanks to our developers. You cannot play now, since the FPS is very low, because there is currently no optimization at all.

GPCS4 recompiles all shaders, all textures and loads all buffers in each frame, which makes it less efficient.

In addition, there are still some problems with gamepad emulation.

These things will be improved step by step. ”They mentioned from the team.

How long to run PS4 games?

The GPCS4 development team revealed its roadmap, which includes improvements to graphics, hardware, and system emulation; and from what it shows, there is still a lot of development.

Graphics

Reverse GNM Engineering

Analyze PM4 command buffers and some other formats to retrieve the original Gnm calls. A lot of work is missing.

Vulkan backend

Translate Gnm calls into Vulkan calls. Far from completing.

Shader Recompiler

Translate the GCN byte code into the Spir-V byte code. Far from completing.

Hardware



Audio

Just started.



Gamepad

Basic implementation.



System



Dynamic linker

TLS support is not yet complete, maybe some other initialization functions either.

Resource management system, that is. Threads, virtual memory, synchronization object, file, clock.

For functions that do not require system resources (that is, mathematical functions), we will use the system libraries directly. For others, we implement them one by one.

Apparently, it will take a little more time before we can enjoy PS4 titles on PC while finishing work in many areas. For more information about GPCS4, you can visit their GitHub page.