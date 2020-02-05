The dating simulator, Table Manners: The Physics-Based Dating Game will arrive on Steam on February 14

In 2019 we saw simulators of all kinds, a toast, a dove, simulator of jumping buildings towards a pool, etc. And now Curve Digital announced the dating simulator, developed by the Echo Chamber Games studio, which will make its PC debut via Steam on February 14.

Something that would be good and does not have is the support for virtual reality devices, but hopefully, they will implement it.

This is the night you wanted: you have an appointment in a glamorous restaurant, but there is a problem … You are a disembodied hand who loves to cause catastrophes!

The first impression is given only once. You booked a table in the most refined restaurant in the city, put on your cleanest underwear and your date is dazzling. But getting to the table is the easy part. Even the perfect evening can fall apart in the blink of an eye when you fight against the glorious physics of Table Manners. Sooner rather than later, you’ll be putting out the third fire on the table with a glass of gray pinot that you didn’t finish.

Play in humble restaurants, sushi houses, ice bars and even on an airplane: each place contains game mechanics and exclusive challenges, which you must master to impress your companion. As you have successful encounters, you will refine your skills in the art of dating.

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 7/8/10

Processor: Intel i5-2500K or equivalent

Memory: 6 GB of RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 760 or equivalent

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 3 GB of available space

Sound Card: N / A

Additional Notes: 30 FPS HIGH

Recommended Requirements: