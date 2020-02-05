Andrea Espada fresh out of the shower! The video everyone talks about

It makes it so easy that you want to imitate it

Andrea Espada is not lazy when it comes to getting ready, with her choosing modeling and makeup seems so easy that the feeling of guilt invades everyone who does not do it with the excuse of laziness. Or of the time. Andrea wants to give us guidelines so as not to leave room for pretexts, the queue and the tracksuit are over!

As always and in a humorous way – Lele Pons style – the Colombian indicates the steps from leaving the shower until it ends like a brush … if it is so simple … why so few resemble it?

Towel on the head and covering the body and suddenly the model that combines perfectly and that feels like a glove. No hairdryer or tongs but your hair is perfect, we would like to know the trick!

And during the few seconds that the sketch lasts, advertising a drink that the humorist says is what gives him all that strength to start the morning with that rhythm … will the drink be the one that marks it or the income that goes away to ensure if he appears with her?

Like someone who doesn’t want the thing and when it’s time to choose a jacket and bag, Andrea shows the size of her dressing gown! where there are rags, bags, and accessories to dress half humanity, with all that it is very easy to do it like it without being!

And in the end, after combining shoes, jacket, and purse and in record time, Andrea ends fantastic, arranged as if she had spent half a life in front of the mirror and nothing is further from reality!

The only bad thing is that the fiction and humor of Colombia are far from reality. And that looking like she does takes time. And of desire. And of a dressing room like yours, of course.