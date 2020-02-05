AMD launches its Adrenalin 20.2.1 Beta drivers for Zombie Army 4 Dead War

The processor and graphics card industry giant, AMD, launched the new Adrenalin 20.2.1 Beta drivers, including optimization for the new “Zombie Army 4: Dead War”. With this release, other issues were also resolved, to meet user demands.

Issues resolved with Adrenalin 20.2.1 Beta version

Higher than expected memory usage that users experienced when recording with the Radeon ReLive program

The content in HDR mode could be excessively dark or bright in some games with DirectX 12 if you use a Radeon RX 5000 series graphics.

The performance problems presented by the camera when using ReLive.

The inconvenience of some users of not being able to see a scroll bar to choose options in the Compatibility section of the Radeon software.

Radeon software problems to detect VR games when SteamVR was started.

Activation and deactivation of Radeon Anti-Lag notifications, by pressing shortcut keys by mistake.

It is excellent news that AMD is concerned about the performance that its users may experience, and in case of any inconvenience, implement the necessary measures to solve them.