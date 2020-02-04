Lady Gaga said ‘yes’! and Michael Polansky didn’t think twice

With a little luck this time it will last more than the previous ones

A love story based on a movie was invented and since then Lady Gaga is seen with other eyes. Her with Bradley Cooper was a great bombshell, although she says that love story was invented. Hopefully the same will not happen with Michael Polansky, the singer’s new partner.

He got engaged to Cristian Carino but they didn’t even buy the wedding dress and 365 days later Lady Gaga has a new boy, and not just any boy. All a technological tycoon, with more millions than gray who has managed to get the interpreter to say yes to love again.

Since last Christmas, the rumors of a possible relationship between them had gained strength, but the singer’s ways of answering the most personal questions made anyone dare to ask him about it. Today it is she who confirms the relationship through her networks, the secret is over, Lady Gaga has a new partner!

Lady Gaga with boyfriend Michael Polansky at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/lDGVMTLGU7 — GM ❾❻ (@gagamonster96) February 3, 2020

The Super Bowl was the first moment in which they were seen together publicly and officially, they appeared from the arm and Michael’s sobriety contrasted with the show for the dress that as the singer always offers, a background of the most studied although they only had eyes for him!

Polansky comes from a totally different world than Gaga belongs to. Despite her young age and thanks to her work, she has amassed a great fortune from which much goes to research foundations. Reserved and a friend of her privacy, she has looked for a couple that has little of that!

She said bye-bye to Bradley – even if it was only in the film – and today she says hello to Michael. Hopefully, this story has some more trajectory than the previous ones because Lady Gaga’s love lasts a little bit,